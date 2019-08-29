Mick Foley Says He Never Experienced Any Pushback From WWE for Appearing at Starrcast, on Bray Wyatt Using the Mandible Claw

– Sporting News recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. During the interview, Foley discussed if he’s received any pushback from WWE for appearing at Starrcast, Bray Wyatt using the Mandible Claw finishing move under his Fiend moniker and more. Below are some highlights.

Foley on The Fiend Bray Wyatt using the Mandible Claw: “I think that’s for everyone to think for themselves. It’s all about the follow-up. And I have been very happy with the follow-up as well. I’m really happy to see him using the move and to be shifting gears of that character to make it intriguing and exciting television. The willingness to go from one extreme to another like the gooey, zooey of the Firefly Fun House and willing to embrace that nerdiness which then amplifies the evil nature of the Fiend character.”

Foley on not receiving any pushback from WWE for appearing at Starrcast: “I didn’t experience any pushback (laughs). No one suggested I don’t do it. That doesn’t necessarily mean people are happy about me doing it. I agreed to do it. There was no AEW television deal, and WWE hadn’t scheduled their television show. Plenty of WWE Hall of Famers had done it before me. So I didn’t see it as that big of a deal.”

His thoughts on the apparent “Wednesday Night War” between WWE NXT and AEW: “I definitely think it will bring out the best in both sides. It’s possible that the NXT show will be seen as the must-see show in the WWE lineup because of that head-to-head competition.”