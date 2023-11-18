Various News: Mick Foley Quits Twitter Again, Highlights From Impact Wrestling, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

– In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley announced that he will no longer be posting on Twitter. He quit the platform last year and had since had someone post on his behalf for the most part.

He wrote: “Hello, this is Mick. To quote Popeye the Sailor: “That’s all I can stands, ‘cause I can’t stands no more!” I am grateful for all of you who followed me and for the opportunities this platform afforded me…but this is my last post on here.”

Hello, this is Mick. To quote Popeye the Sailor:

“That’s all I can stands, ‘cause I can’t stands no more!” I am grateful for all of you who followed me and for the opportunities this platform afforded me…but this is my last post on here. — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) November 18, 2023

– WWE has shared a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– Here are highlights from this week’s Impact Wrestling: