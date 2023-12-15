Mick Foley Says Randy Orton Came Back Better Than Ever, Recalls 2004 Feud

Mick Foley is happy to see Randy Orton back in WWE and thinks he’s returned “better than ever.” Foley weighed in on Orton’s return on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and you can read highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Orton’s time off and return: “A year-and-a-half on the shelf for a guy who loves WWE as much as he does could not have been easy. [He] came back better than ever.”

On his feud with Orton in 2004: “I was so flattered to hear that that match we had in 2004 was still his personal favorite. He’s got a treasure trove of match classics, but there was something special about that night. He was a young talent on the precipice of greatness. I learned along the way that there’s no one big break, it’s a series of minor breaks. But, certainly, that feud got him off, started him up a path. I loved to work with people who wanted to have great matches. I saw something in Randy, I really did. I’m glad that I made that suggestion because that 12-week period I spent working closely with Randy, I think that may have been the best 12-week period of my career.”