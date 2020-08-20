wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Reacts to Renee Young’s Reported WWE Exit, Stock Edges Down

August 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley 20 Years in Hell

– Mick Foley took to Twitter to react to reports that Renee Young is leaving WWE. As reported earlier today, Young is reportedly set to exit the company after this weekend. Foley posted to praise Young, writing:

“If [Renee Young] is indeed leaving, it’s a big loss for WWE. She is a woman of so many talents – smart, funny, hard-working, and a very comforting presence behind the scenes. The sky is the limit for Renee – [ESPN, AEW]. I can see her hosting #Today or #GMA.

ALL THE BEST!”

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.68 on Wednesday, down $0.09 (0.2%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.31% on the day.

