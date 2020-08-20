wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Reacts to Renee Young’s Reported WWE Exit, Stock Edges Down
– Mick Foley took to Twitter to react to reports that Renee Young is leaving WWE. As reported earlier today, Young is reportedly set to exit the company after this weekend. Foley posted to praise Young, writing:
“If [Renee Young] is indeed leaving, it’s a big loss for WWE. She is a woman of so many talents – smart, funny, hard-working, and a very comforting presence behind the scenes. The sky is the limit for Renee – [ESPN, AEW]. I can see her hosting #Today or #GMA.
ALL THE BEST!”
If @ReneeYoungWWE is indeed leaving, it’s a big loss for @WWE
She is a woman of so many talents – smart, funny, hard-working, and a very comforting presence behind the
scenes. The sky is the limit for Renee – @espn @AEW
I can see her hosting #Today or #GMA
ALL THE BEST! https://t.co/HLq8o55veu
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 19, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $44.68 on Wednesday, down $0.09 (0.2%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.31% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Conspiracy Theory That Hulk Hogan Pushed WCW To Bring in Warrior in 1998 So He Could Avoid Facing Bret Hart, How Much Warrior Was Paid
- Bully Ray, Velvet Sky Criticize Shawn Michaels’ Selling of Randy Orton’s Punt Kick
- Nia Jax Posts Comment on Velveteen Dream Investigation Post
- Former WWE Head of Security Discusses Taking Vince McMahon to the Doctor After He Tore His Quads, Being Stuck On Plane With Paul Heyman