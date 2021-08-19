wrestling / News
Mick Foley Reacts to Roman Reigns’ Comments: ‘CM Punk Was Damn Good & Damn Over’
Mick Foley does not agree with Roman Reigns’ assessment of CM Punk, praising the WWE alumnus as “damn good, and damn over.” Punk took to Twitter to react to Reigns’ comments during an interview with Ariel Helwani where he commented on Punk’s historical criticism of part-timers taking main event slots in WWE, saying that Punk “was not as good or as over as a John Cena, wasn’t as good or as over or moved the needle like The Rock.”
Taking to his Twitter account, the WWE Hall of Famer wrote:
“CM PUNK WAS DAMN GOOD, AND DAMN OVER.
With one interview he changed the course of the wrestling business. He had great matches with a wide variety of opponents on a nightly basis.
When/if he returns to wrestling, he will once again be damn good and damn over. @CMPunk”
CM PUNK WAS DAMN GOOD, AND DAMN OVER.
With one interview he changed the course of the wrestling business. He had great matches with a wide variety of opponents on a nightly basis.
When/if he returns to wrestling, he will once again be damn good and damn over. @CMPunk https://t.co/di1QS7qkZq
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Impact Reportedly Interested In Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, Other Company Also Interested
- Jim Ross On Shawn Michaels vs. Vader At WWE SummerSlam 1996, Michaels Stopping Vader’s Main Event Push
- Seth Rollins On His On-Screen Pairing With Becky Lynch In WWE, Potentially Working Together When She Returns
- Ric Flair Denies Being Man In Viral Photo Giving Oral Sex On a Train