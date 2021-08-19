Mick Foley Reacts to Roman Reigns’ Comments: ‘CM Punk Was Damn Good & Damn Over’

Mick Foley does not agree with Roman Reigns’ assessment of CM Punk, praising the WWE alumnus as “damn good, and damn over.” Punk took to Twitter to react to Reigns’ comments during an interview with Ariel Helwani where he commented on Punk’s historical criticism of part-timers taking main event slots in WWE, saying that Punk “was not as good or as over as a John Cena, wasn’t as good or as over or moved the needle like The Rock.”

Taking to his Twitter account, the WWE Hall of Famer wrote:

“CM PUNK WAS DAMN GOOD, AND DAMN OVER. With one interview he changed the course of the wrestling business. He had great matches with a wide variety of opponents on a nightly basis. When/if he returns to wrestling, he will once again be damn good and damn over. @CMPunk”