Mick Foley Recalls Arguing With Jonathan Coachman About Women’s Pay in WWE

Mick Foley only ever had one argument with Jonathan Coachman, and he recalled the details of the disagreement in a recent interview. Foley was a guest on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha and you can see a couple more highlights from the interview below (per Wrestling Inc:

On his only argument with Coachman: “As long as I’ve known Jonathan Coachman, I only had one argument. That was when he was maligning the good name of Stacy Keibler. Stacy didn’t want to come back [to WWE], she wanted to do other things. So I cut what we in the trade call a promo on Coach about how unlike those guys, the women didn’t have their travel paid, they didn’t get their rental cars or hotels paid for. They were expected to be great ambassadors of the company. They were expected to look good at all times, traveling the globe. And in the end, after taxes, they’re not making – I just didn’t think it was in keeping with a Superstar should be making.”

On FTR joking that Foley had signed with AEW to manage them: “First of all, feel free to spread rumors about AEW being really interested in me. Dax and Wheeler are talking it up. It worked out so well for Bret [Hart, who recently signed a Legends deal with WWE]. I think there’s a handful of guys they don’t want to see in enemy territory. They’ve taken on some major losses, so I thought, ‘hey, I may as well dangle my line out there and see if I can land one of those quiet, lucrative deals.”

On William Regal: “He was such a great talent – still remains a great talent. When I saw that he was gone from NXT, man, that was a head-scratcher, for sure.”