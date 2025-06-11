Mick Foley Recalls How It Felt To Get Hit With Jeff Jarrett’s Guitar

In an interview with Maven for his Youtube channel (via Fightful), Mick Foley described how it felt to be hit with a guitar from Jeff Jarrett, noting that he was cut open by the shot.

He said: “You know, you want to hear that crunch, and it’s like with the bottle you want to hear [shattering] right? You don’t want to hear [plunk]. So when I took it from Jeff, I mean, I was injured because a shard had caught me in the nose, so there was a little bit of bleeding. When Jeff hit it, it was a great feeling, because you’re getting the reaction. You’re like, All right, good reaction. This hurts, but it’s not a brain-rattling, star-seeing type of thing.“