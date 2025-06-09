Mick Foley Reflects On His Involvement In Fire Extinguisher Spots

Mick Foley says that fire extinguisher spots in wrestling are surprisingly painful. Foley weighed in on the matter in the latest video on Maven’s YouTube channel, where he was asked to rate the most painful weapons in WWE.

“Fire extinguishers are a funny thing,” the Hardcore Legend said (per Fightful). “Usually, you’re getting sprayed with it, not hit with it. But the thing about the CO2 extinguishers is that it makes it really hard to breathe. Especially if you’ve been through a match and you’re gassing out already.”

He continued, “Panic sets in, because you’re used to being able to draw those breaths, or if you understand, ‘Okay, maybe I’m not in the condition I wish I was.’ Then you throw this on top of it, I’m gonna go with ‘it hurts,’ because I never had an experience where it did not.”