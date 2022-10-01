Mick Foley Releases ‘Mr. In Your House’ Music Video

Mick Foley has taken his self-appointed title of Mr. In Your House to a new level, releasing a music video of that name. Foley has been tongue-in-cheek referring to himself with the title on Foley is Pod in a reference to his performance on the 1990s secondary PPVs. For the latest episode of the podcast, he posted the kitschy music video which you can see below featuring all three of his WWE personas and talking about how “no one came through more when it mattered less”: