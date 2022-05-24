wrestling / News
Mick Foley Remembers Owen Hart On Anniversary Of His Passing
May 23, 2022 | Posted by
Mick Foley took to social media on Monday to remember Owen Hart on the anniversary of the late star’s passing. Today marks 23 years since Hart passed away at WWE Over the Edge, and the WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Twitter account to share a memorial photo of Hart, writing:
“OWEN. I still miss him”
OWEN
I still miss him. pic.twitter.com/FSjqiZumAZ
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2022
