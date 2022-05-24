wrestling / News

Mick Foley Remembers Owen Hart On Anniversary Of His Passing

May 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley took to social media on Monday to remember Owen Hart on the anniversary of the late star’s passing. Today marks 23 years since Hart passed away at WWE Over the Edge, and the WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Twitter account to share a memorial photo of Hart, writing:

“OWEN. I still miss him”

