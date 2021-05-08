wrestling / News
Mick Foley Remembers Replacing Goldberg For a Match In Japan In 2004
In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley spoke about replacing Goldberg for a match in Japan back in 2004, where he fought Toshiaki Kawada for HUSTLE. The PPV aired from the Yokohama Arena and was for the Triple Crown Championship. Foley lost, and it was his last appearance in Japan.
He wrote: “I arrived in Japan for this match in a wheelchair, and left Japan in a wheelchair — but I did the match! This was my last appearance in Japan — 17 years ago, today. I’d love to go back to Japan for a convention sometime. When my agent told me I could make Bill’s money, I told him I couldn’t walk, but I’d be in that ring!”
