Mick Foley Reportedly Signed a New WWE Legends Contract

– Fightful Select reports that Mick Foley recently re-signed his WWE Legends deal with the company. It’s unknown when exactly he signed a new Legends contract.

The report also notes that while Foley has been advised against wrestling a farewell match as he wanted to do, he’s not completely done with wrestling at the moment. He will also still be featured in WWE merchandise, video games, and action figures under his latest legends deal.

While Mick Foley is rarely featured in WWE programming as of late, he still makes live appearances, signings, and events. As noted, he’s scheduled to appear at GCW Dream On on November 23 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.