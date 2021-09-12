Mick Foley Responds Negatively To Zelina Vega’s Match Being Cut From Smackdown

As we previously reported, Zelina Vega was originally scheduled to work WWE Smackown last night, teaming with Carmella against Toni Storm and Liv Morgan. However, the match was cut for time and Vega was reportedly not happy about. This weekend is special to her, as she lost her father on 9/11, and Vega was hoping to debut a new outfit paying tribute to him while wrestling in New York.

In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley reacted to the news.

He wrote: “So @TheaTrinidad’s match was cut for time at @TheGarden on the eve of 9/11? That hurts ME – I can only imagine how Thea felt. Stay strong, my friend.”