wrestling / News
Mick Foley Responds Negatively To Zelina Vega’s Match Being Cut From Smackdown
As we previously reported, Zelina Vega was originally scheduled to work WWE Smackown last night, teaming with Carmella against Toni Storm and Liv Morgan. However, the match was cut for time and Vega was reportedly not happy about. This weekend is special to her, as she lost her father on 9/11, and Vega was hoping to debut a new outfit paying tribute to him while wrestling in New York.
In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley reacted to the news.
He wrote: “So @TheaTrinidad’s match was cut for time at @TheGarden on the eve of 9/11? That hurts ME – I can only imagine how Thea felt. Stay strong, my friend.”
So @TheaTrinidad’s match was cut for time at @TheGarden on the eve of 9/11?
That hurts ME – I can only imagine how Thea felt. Stay strong, my friend. https://t.co/CYZWWoqRAP
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Women’s Match Cut From WWE SmackDown, Tweets From Carmella & Liv Morgan
- Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling
- Impact Wrestling Rumored to be in Talks With Adam Scherr
- More Backstage Details on WWE’s Negotiations With Bryan Danielson, Giving Him Permission to Work the G1 Climax