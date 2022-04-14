wrestling / News
Mick Foley Reunites With Terry Funk, Shares Pic Online
April 14, 2022 | Posted by
Two hardcore legends reunited recently for lunch in Mick Foley and Terry Funk, with Foley posting a photo of the two online. Foley posted the pic of himself and Funk on his Twitter account on Thursday, writing:
“LOOK WHO I RAN INTO! I made a little side trip to Amarillo to take the legendary Terry Funk to lunch.
Still my mentor, still my idol after all these years. @TheDirtyFunker”
