Mick Foley Reveals The Favorite Moment Of His WWE Career

Mick Foley recently spoke with Wrestling Inc and spoke about the favorite moment of his WWE career and more…

On Favorite Moment Of His WWE Career: “When I won my first WWE title from the biggest star in the world. The bigger he gets, the better I look in retrospect. That was a big moment even then, looking back that was almost 20 years ago so maybe we’ll have another anniversary tour just to celebrate that one.”

On The Legacy of The HIAC Match With Undertaker: “The idea that something I did would stand the test of time was not something I considered,” Foley said of the match. “I thought I only had a year of shelf-life when I retired from full-time wrestling [in 2000] and 18 years later I’d say half the people that come to my appearances weren’t even born when I was wrestling. A lot of them say that HIAC match from 1998 is their favorite match despite the internet being in its infancy, no YouTube and no WWE Network. But people still remember me and seem to like me.”



