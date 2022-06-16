Mick Foley Reveals He Once Used His Detached Ear To Get An Earlier Flight

During a match with Vader in 1994 in Germany, a spot went wrong and WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley lost an ear. Recalling the incident on the latest episode of Foley is Pod, Foley recalled the flight home from Germany with the ripped-off ear. Check out his story below (per Wrestling Inc.):

“I was going a little stir crazy in there to where I actually used my ear to get on an earlier flight. Once my match was over, I wanted to get home. I wrapped up my ear when it just had been lost, I tried to get on the plane and they weren’t going to let me in and I said ‘It’s a medical emergency, I just lost my ear.’ Boom, they put me on the plane and I got home.”