Mick Foley Reveals What He’d Change About Today’s Wrestling

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mick Foley revealed the one thing he would change about pro wrestling today. Here are highlights:

On his relationship with WWE: “I have a good relationship with WWE, good enough where I could call up Mr. McMahon and be in his office pitching an idea for the 20th anniversary of [Hell in a Cell]. They seem to like me and they seem to know they can call on me to be on hand for a big moment. It’s a good relationship to have.”

On what he’d change: “That is a tough question. I think the perception that a match can only be great if it has spectacular moves or multiple false finishes. I think there’s more than one way to have a great match. I think Superstars are pigeon-holed into delivering what fans have come to expect of what a great match should be. So, I think it’s just a matter of conditioning people and having guys out there willing to take chances.”