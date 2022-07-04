Mick Foley Reveals His Best Violent Match Ever

During the most recent episode of his “Foley is Pod” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed which violent match he believes is the best match he’s ever competed in. The Hardcore Legend said (per Wrestling Inc.), “Backlash [2004 against Randy Orton] is number one for me. [Triple H] and me at the Rumble 2000 is either two or three.”

Foley went up against Randy Orton for the Intercontinental Championship in a career-defining match for Orton and Foley’s first singles match since No Way Out 2000. Prior to this Foley went up against Triple H at the Royal Rumble in 2000, which was a Street Fight for the WWE Championship, this being the second match Foley mentioned.