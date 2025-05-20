Mick Foley Reveals His Favorite Match Of All-Time

Mick Foley has once again stated that his 2004 WWE Backlash No Holds Barred match against Randy Orton for the WWE Intercontinental Title is his favorite.

He told Denise Salcedo (per Fightful) it helped make Orton, featured his best elbow drop, and showed WWE fans a new side of the then-rising star.

“It was my favorite match of all time. I remember dropping that elbow on Randy and thinking it was the most perfect elbow I’d ever dropped. I also remember the feeling like he was growing in front of people’s eyes. You know, people are getting to see a different side of Randy Orton. They really embraced it. I think it was a really good match for both of us.”