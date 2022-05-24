Mick Foley Reveals June 3 Debut Date for Foley Is Pod, Discusses Goals for Podcast

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed that his previously announced new wrestling podcast, Foley Is Pod, will debut on June 3. The show is part of the Podcast Heat network and will be available on all major podcast platforms.

The show will be co-hosted by Conrad Thompson and will examine Foley’s historic career. Speaking on his goal with the podcast, Foley told Sports Illustrated, “I know the way I feel when I hear a good podcast, how it can turn a whole day around and put a smile on my face.” He added, “I’m looking forward to telling stories and reminding people of a time they really enjoyed when they were big wrestling fans.”

Mick Foley also said he looks forward to connecting with more people through the show. He continued, “I’ve been in love with pro wrestling for 45 years now. All these years of telling stories on the page and on the stage have led to this opportunity.”