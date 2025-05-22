– During a recent interview on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recalled a match he had with Bret Hart, which they worked in an unconventional format. Foley said his pet peeve about today’s wrestling product is that fans believe there’s only one way to have a great match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mick Foley on his match with Bret Hart: “I had one with Bret Hart. It was unconventional. We worked backwards, if that makes any sense. We didn’t go from start to finish, we went from finish to start. It was unusual, and it was effective. I wish I had a copy of it, just so I could see why it worked, and so that other people might study it and realize there’s more than one way to have a great match. That’s my only pet peeve about today’s product: fans have come to believe there’s only one way to have a great match.”

On there being more than one way to have a great match: “I don’t believe that. It would take a handful of people to defy the prevailing winds and go in a different direction. So, I think there should be a reminder every once in a while that not every great match has to look the same.”