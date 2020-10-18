wrestling / News
Mick Foley Reveals What He Did With ‘Mr. Rocko’
A fan recently asked Mick Foley on Twitter about possibly selling “Mr. Rocko”, a version of Mr. Socko with the Rock’s face on it. Foley revealed that the original was buried with a fan that died, as was the jacket he wore during his time in The Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection.
He wrote: “The one and only Mr Rocko was buried with a young man in Staten Island, who died of muscular dystrophy. The jacket I am wearing in this photo was buried with a young man in West Virginia who died of cancer. I am forever grateful that these gifts were a small source of comfort.”
The one and only Mr Rocko was buried with a young man in Staten Island, who died of muscular dystrophy. The jacket I am wearing in this photo was buried with a young man in West Virginia who died of cancer.
I am forever grateful that these gifts were a small source of comfort. https://t.co/cylQj0UXdA pic.twitter.com/wrsGW2lY9S
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 18, 2020
