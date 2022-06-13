Mick Foley Reveals Who Came Up With His Popular Catchphrase

Wrestling catchphrases were all the rage back in the 80s, and 90s, and one such phrase “have a nice day” used by Mick Foley’s Mankind character during the Attitude Era remains a popular one which Mick Foley revealed has its origins through the legendary Jim Ross. Here is what he said on is Foley Is Pod podcast (per Wrestling Inc.):

“That’s from Jim Ross. He was in the Pseudo Dungeon that had been built, I was supposed to do a quick, it wasn’t one of the sit-down ones, it was a quick one and he just came up off the top of his head ‘Say have a nice day.’ Then I ran with that. Who knew, that was 22 years later, I’d still saying ‘Have a nice day?’”