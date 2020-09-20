wrestling / News
Various News: Mick Foley & RJ City Joke About Catchphrases, Big E. On DAZN Tonight
– Mick Foley and RJ City had a quick interaction on Twitter over the concept of catchphrases on Sunday. City posted to his Twitter account to joke:
“So when [Mick Foley] gets his “Bang bang” catchphrase from the B-52’s “Love Shack” that’s okay, but when I wanna make my catchphrase “Clang clang clang went the trolley”, I’m blackballed from the business.”
In response, Foley retweeted the post and added:
Actually @RJCity1 – I think "Clang, Clang, Clang Went the Trolley" might be a GREAT catchphrase!
Let #DudeLove show you how it's done, baby!#FoleySingsGarland https://t.co/EX9uCXA6iI pic.twitter.com/3GJqaFeJFI
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 20, 2020
– Big E. is set to appear on DAZN and its social media channels tonight alongside Andreas Hale as they look at the 2008 Manny Pacquiao vs. Oscar De La Hoya. The program will start at 8 PM ET:
Them boys are back at it! @WWEBigE and I revisit the 2008 disrespectful demolition of Oscar De La Hoya orchestrated by Manny Pacquiao.
Episode will premiere TONIGHT on @DAZN_USA at 8pmET. It will be watchable on DAZN, plus our YouTube and Facebook pages.https://t.co/cY60fdMG94 pic.twitter.com/hohpBk4hHH
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) September 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Bobby Heenan And Gene Okerlund Leaving WWE For WCW, Heenan And Okerlund Reuniting At WrestleMania X-Seven
- Aiden English Not Upset About His WWE Release, Has No Bad Words About Big Cass
- Jay Lethal Sends Video Of His Ric Flair Impression To Ric Flair
- Arn Anderson Reveals The 10 Wrestlers He’d Pick To Start A Universal Hall of Fame, Why Rey Mysterio Belongs In The Class