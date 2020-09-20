Various News: Mick Foley & RJ City Joke About Catchphrases, Big E. On DAZN Tonight

– Mick Foley and RJ City had a quick interaction on Twitter over the concept of catchphrases on Sunday. City posted to his Twitter account to joke:

“So when [Mick Foley] gets his “Bang bang” catchphrase from the B-52’s “Love Shack” that’s okay, but when I wanna make my catchphrase “Clang clang clang went the trolley”, I’m blackballed from the business.”

In response, Foley retweeted the post and added:

– Big E. is set to appear on DAZN and its social media channels tonight alongside Andreas Hale as they look at the 2008 Manny Pacquiao vs. Oscar De La Hoya. The program will start at 8 PM ET: