Mick Foley Says AEW Has Assembled An ‘Incredible’ Roster

In a post on Twitter, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley praised the wrestlers of AEW and said that the company has assembled an ‘incredible’ roster. That roster grew by three last night at AEW All Out, with the additions of Ruby Soho, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole.

Foley wrote: “Have to give credit where it’s due…@AEW has assembled an incredible roster and no shortage of compelling storylines. Strong competition brings out the best in everyone.”