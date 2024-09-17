– During a recent Q&A panel at Comic-Con Northern Ireland (via Monopoly Events), WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed his relationship with disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, along with the allegations being made against him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mick Foley on Vince McMahon: “I genuinely liked him. My relationship was never the same with him after I left WWE and went to TNA for three years. But to this day, I’m still trying to find an address to write to him, just to thank him for taking a chance on me. I think all of us are a combination of good traits and bad traits, and you hope your good traits outweigh your bad traits, and it seems perhaps that Vince got it backwards there for a little while. But I’ve been there when he’s done good things. I’ve seen him do good things. ”

On withholding judgment on McMahon for now: “I know I wanted, when I was writing books, I wanted to essentially do something like ‘Chicken Soup For The Wrestling Fan’s Soul,’ about some of these heartwarming moments. He was someone who did the right thing for the right reasons a lot of the time. I feel really bad that someone I care about got into something that seems pretty unsavory. I’m gonna hold off judgment until I see the [docuseries], but I think one thing that’s fortunate is whatever he did or did not do, I don’t think many of us are allowing that to mess with our memories. He was instrumental in creating some of those memories, so I’m choosing to appreciate him until I learn more about what may have gone down.”