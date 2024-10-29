Mick Foley Says He Will Stay Friends With Undertaker Despite Their Political Differences

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been outspoken about Donald Trump while The Undertaker has endorsed Trump, and he had him on his Six Feet Under podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on CNN on Monday night (per Fightful) ahead of the US presidential Election, giving his thoughts on Trump.

“I said that The Undertaker was right, Donald Trump did make politics fun for about three weeks [laughs] in 2016, but there’s nothing fun about his rhetoric, there’s nothing fun about the way he demeans citizens of this country, nothing fun about the way he talks down to women, and in my experience, real men respect strong women, they don’t live in fear of them,” Foley said.

Foley also noted that he can still remain friends with Taker despite their political views.