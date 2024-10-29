wrestling / News
Mick Foley Says He Will Stay Friends With Undertaker Despite Their Political Differences
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been outspoken about Donald Trump while The Undertaker has endorsed Trump, and he had him on his Six Feet Under podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on CNN on Monday night (per Fightful) ahead of the US presidential Election, giving his thoughts on Trump.
“I said that The Undertaker was right, Donald Trump did make politics fun for about three weeks [laughs] in 2016, but there’s nothing fun about his rhetoric, there’s nothing fun about the way he demeans citizens of this country, nothing fun about the way he talks down to women, and in my experience, real men respect strong women, they don’t live in fear of them,” Foley said.
Foley also noted that he can still remain friends with Taker despite their political views.
Mick Foley is on CNN tonight explaining how he is able to remain friends with Undertaker with their political differences.
"I can count on one hand the number of friends I've lost over politics.. the things that draw us together are so much more meaningful than the things that… pic.twitter.com/QodPYaBG29
— Stephanie Hypes (@StephanieHypes) October 29, 2024
