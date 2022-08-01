Mick Foley Says His Twitter Has Been Hacked, Notes Someone Is Trying To Extort Him

In a post on Instagram, Mick Foley revealed that his Twitter account has been hacked and whoever did it is trying to extort him for money. He made the announcement in a post about attending Ric Flair’s last match. He also noted that he doesn’t have any heat with the Undertaker, who he sat with.

He wrote: “FLAIR’S LAST MATCH

My son Hugh went along for a boys night out with Dad – and what an amazing night we had! Not only did I get to put my daughters boyfriend, Frank the Clown in his place, but we took in some great matches, I saw some old friends, and was part of the joyous atmosphere backstage – the likes of which I have seldom seen.

I did not even know that The Undertaker was coming until about 20 minutes before he arrived. It certainly was good to sit with and reminisce with someone I had so much shared history with. And no, there is no heat whatsoever between me and The Undertaker.

Great matches come and go. On the occasions I had to headline PPV shows, you walk through the curtain after the match, and the crew is breaking down the arena, and there’s only a handful of your colleagues who haven’t hit the road. Wrestlemania would be the major exception to that rule. But last night, there was this amazing sense of history and joy backstage. I am so glad I had a chance to be part a great night of wrestling history.

In not so good news, my Twitter account has been hacked. Someone is trying to extort me for money, and until further notice, or you see a video of me saying otherwise, please don’t fall for any scams this person is trying to perpetrate.