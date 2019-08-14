Mick Foley Says The Mandible Claw Is Bray Wyatt’s Move Now

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mick Foley spoke about Bray Wyatt using the mandible claw as a finishing hold now, and what Foley thinks about passing the move down to him. Here are highlights:

On Wyatt using the mandible claw: “I think it’s nice to look at the show and see your fingerprints here and there. Where, as ten years ago when I left, there were a lot of people who had grown up idolizing Ric, and Shawn, and Bret, and you could see that in the work. So now you have guys like Bray, who told me years ago, ‘Look, I’m doing something in a rocking chair,’ because he had gotten a rocking chair from an interview that I did for Randy Orton. You see it a little bit with Aleister Black and the rocking, and Su Yung, and Rosemary, and I love it; Sami Callihan doing the cactus driver. And so, I feel for Bray because you want a finishing move that you can do to anyone at any time. The mandible claw… is something that is all [Bray’s] now.”

On Wyatt thanking him on Twitter: “People can read between the lines, but even in his tweet – he generally tweets in character and he said, ‘I’m sorry, but thank you.’ I certainly took that as a nod of appreciation and I like that.”

On his upcoming ‘hardcore confrontation’ with Frank the Clown: “It’s a challenge, not a match. I cannot go from my last match being with Ric Flair to Frank ‘The Clown’. Which is why I made it clear, in no way, shape, or form is this going to be a match.”

On fanny packs making a comeback: “They are [making a comeback]. I see a friend of mine here, he’s wearing it much like Seth Rollins did when he and ‘The Man’ [Becky Lynch] took me out to the movies. I love the fact that that’s detailed on the WWE Network. They did their Day Of [special] and you can see [Lynch] – I didn’t even know we were being filmed, and she asked me if I – you know, I don’t get to see Becky and she’s a really good friend. I’m so flattered she still brings up my name in interviews as someone who was an influence on her. And so, we were going to be at the same convention and she asked me if I wanted to see ‘The Lion King’ with them,” Foley continued. “And it was on video, so yeah, it was great. Seth was wearing the fanny pack over the shoulder. The only reason I’m not wearing mine currently is because it’s a sad day when you have to extend the waistline because you haven’t kept up with your DDP Yoga.”