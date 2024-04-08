Mick Foley Says There Will Be No Final Match

Mick Foley has made the decision to cancel his plans for another match due to his health concerns.

Previously, he had mentioned the possibility of participating in a final death match, but he was uncertain about going through with it and had set a deadline for himself to make a final decision by early 2025.

In a YouTube channel (per Fightful), Foley revealed that he will not proceed with the match due to a concussion he suffered, which he was initially unaware of.

“Hey everyone, it’s Mick Foley with an update on that final match that I was thinking about having for my sixtieth birthday. As some of you know, I had to miss a couple weekends of appearances because of dizziness and lightheadedness. After consulting with a couple of doctors and also using my own experience with concussions, the symptoms…they seem to point to a concussion that I did not even know I received. I hadn’t done too much in the ring, but I had done a little bit. I had noticed that I was lightheaded after one of the workouts but thought it would go away. So it just seems like the wisest move and one that’s strongly supported by my family is to call off that final match. If I can get concussed from something I’m not even aware, then some of the things that I was thinking of doing, hoping of doing in a big match would not be smart. So with my family’s urging, and after careful thought, I’ve decided there will be no final match,” Foley said.