Mick Foley Says That Vader & Chyna Should Be In The WWE Hall of Fame

– Mick Foley was recently on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca & Tommy Dreamer and commented on who he believes should be in the WWE HOF…

“Leon was so dominant not just in WCW, I mean he’ll be the first to tell you, if he came in during the attitude era in WWE he would have been amazing. They had him from the get-go running away from people. I remember driving with him and he would be like ‘I’m Vader and running away from people!’. Where as I was given open reign to do whatever I wanted with my character, he just seemed to have so many people in his ear to tell him how to be Vader, when he’s done it successfully all over the world…. I think when you take into account everything he’s accomplished in WCW, NJPW, Mexico and in Germany and Europe. I also really like just the fact that Chyna is being mentioned and she’s being shown in clips. I would love to see her in. I know how much it would mean to her mom. I tell people you can’t let that one decision dictate if your career was a success. I didn’t wander around wondering if my career had meant anything because I wasn’t in the hall of fame, but it is a big deal.”