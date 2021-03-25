wrestling / News
Mick Foley Says What Britt Baker Said About Him On Dynamite ‘Stung’
March 25, 2021 | Posted by
During a promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker called herself a ‘hardcore legend’ following her Lights Out match. She said that she claimed the title in one night while it took Mick Foley years to do it.
Foley said in response on Twitter: “Not going to lie…this comment from @RealBrittBaker stung a little.”
Not going to lie…this comment from @RealBrittBaker stung a little😪 https://t.co/LFyGJvSFa2
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 25, 2021
