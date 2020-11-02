Mick Foley Says WWE Is ‘Letting Him Be’ With His Cameo Account For Now

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mick Foley spoke about WWE’s edict against third party platforms and said that they are leaving him and his Cameo account alone for now. Here are highlights:

On his use of Cameo: “It’s a sticky point. They’re kind of letting me be for now. I just did The Bump for WWE. I’m doing a watch along on Sunday night. So we’re all getting along. I think it’s somewhere they don’t want to rock the boat. I love doing them. One of the things about this pandemic is its kind of brought on loneliness as its own pandemic of sorts. People all alone so I found when I was given this opportunity–because my wife has a pre-existing condition, so any time I go anywhere, when I come back, I’ve got a isolate for two weeks. We have not been without masks around each other since this whole thing started, so it’s been difficult, and when you’re sitting alone in a hotel room or your house, I’ve got no contact with the outside world. Stopped by my mom’s a couple days, a week [ago] and then when I had a chance to do these videos all of a sudden, I’m not just going to be, ‘hey, shout out from The Hardcore Legend.’ If anyone’s seen my Cameos, I go all out. I did Dude losing his composure in a log flume, which I really enjoyed. Just yesterday, I did a rap battle between Dude Love and man in a Mankind mask. I’m not Mankind. I’m man in a Mankind mask, but I just had a lot of fun doing it. I feel like I’m performing as opposed to phoning it in. Technically, I am phoning it in, but you know what I’m saying. I go all out. I try to exceed expectations, and don’t get me wrong, I do appreciate the idea of the first time that I don’t have to travel hundreds of miles to make a little money, but I also I love doing them.”

On his one man show: “You know what that does for me… I remember doing the ’20 Years of Hell’ tour where they all went really well as far as attendance was concerned, and then we had one added in as part of Wizard World where they only booked me the night before,” Foley recalled. “How do you do a show with eight hours notice? It’s one thing if you’re sitting by yourself at Wizard World doing the ‘lonely Virgil’ because you’re only booked the day before.

It’s another thing when you have a one-man show, so I asked Glenn Jacobs, Kane, if he would be my special guest for the Q&A, and as we’re walking, he goes, ‘how many people do you think will be there?’ I said, ‘Glenn, there might be 500. There might be five. I don’t really know,’ and as I walk into the room, let’s just say it was a lot closer to five than it was 500. It’s everything you don’t want in a venue. Not with COVID now. You don’t want low ceilings, tight crowd, but you want lower ceilings, good lighting, dark mood lighting, seating with fans around the stage, and instead, I walk into a massive ballroom with 40-foot ceilings, every light in the place is on.

It’s like 23 people in a 500-seat room, and all I could think of is, ‘okay good’ because it’s so much more fun to tell stories about a show where everything did go wrong. You can come out and go, ‘wow, man, let me tell everything how the show was packed.’ There’s no fun in that. A lot of the boys, they are the guys, they like to tell stories about the time it was so loud. And I like to tell the story of Polk, West Virginia with 26 people, and I could tell because I counted them when I had Shane Douglas in a rear chinlock.”