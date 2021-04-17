wrestling / News
Mick Foley & Sean Waltman Endorse Chelsea Green Following Her WWE Release
– As previously noted, Chelsea Green was among the group of 10 Superstars who WWE announced their releases for earlier this week. Yesterday, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted his support of Green and gave her a ringing endorsement. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman later followed suit in response to Foley.
Foley initially said, “@ImChelseaGreen has the ability to tear it down in any promotion wise enough to hire her.” Waltman later replied, “That’s a true statement.” You can view that exchange below.
Following the news of her release, Chelsea Green wrote on her own Twitter, “Tomorrow, I’ll get up, dust myself off and start on my next journey. I’m taking back control, I’m refocusing and I’m going to do what I’ve always set out to do – Make a name for myself. It’s been short & sweet WWE Universe. I’ll see you on TV.”
That's a true statement.
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) April 17, 2021
