Mick Foley Selling Cactus Jack Shirts to Benefit Ashley Massaro’s Daughter

– Mick Foley is continuing to do what he can to help raise money for Ashley Massaro’s daughter, and that now includes selling one of his classic shirt designs. Pro Wrestling Tees has released a video of Foley announcing that he is selling his classic Cactus Jack “Wanted Dead or Alive” shirt, with all profits going toward the Ashley Massaro’s Daughter’s Educational Fund. There is an unsigned version for $24.99, or a signed version for $39.99.

The GoFundMe campaign set up by the Squared Circle Sisters, a group of women wrestlers who worked with Massaro in the ring, has earned $51,320 as of this writing. You can donate to the campaign here, or buy the shirt at PWT here.