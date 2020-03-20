Mick Foley Selling His Home For $1.25 Million

Newsday reports that Mick Foley is selling his home in Smithtown, New York for $1.25 million. Foley is moving because he wants to move south and avoid cold weather. Foley and his family have lived in the home for ten years, and it’s located on Riverview Terrace, near the Nissequogue River. It’s a one-acre, 4,247 square-foot home with a tax bill of $25,078.

Foley said: “My wife has difficulties with New York winters. We fell in love with the view … we loved the privacy. We loved the unique nature of the house. It was unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

Foley also said the home has a room dedicated to Christmas, with proper decorations and gifts he’s been given through the years.

He added: “When I moved back to Long Island 20 years ago, we bought a house that needed a lot of work done and we could have started anywhere. I decided to start on a man cave that turned into a year-end Christmas room.”