Mick Foley Set to Appear at GCW Fight Club

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is headed to GCW Fight Club for a special appearance. GCW announced on Twitter on Thursday that Foley will appear at the October 9th show to present the GCW World Championship before the title match between Jon Moxley and Nick Gage.

The lineup for the show, which will air on FITE TV from Atlantic City, New Jersey, is:

* GCW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage

Mick Foley to present title

* Alex Zayne vs Ninja Mack

* Atticus Cogar vs Jordan Oliver

* Second Gear Crew vs. Alex Colon, G-Raver & Akira