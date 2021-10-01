wrestling / News
Mick Foley Set to Appear at GCW Fight Club
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is headed to GCW Fight Club for a special appearance. GCW announced on Twitter on Thursday that Foley will appear at the October 9th show to present the GCW World Championship before the title match between Jon Moxley and Nick Gage.
The lineup for the show, which will air on FITE TV from Atlantic City, New Jersey, is:
* GCW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage
Mick Foley to present title
* Alex Zayne vs Ninja Mack
* Atticus Cogar vs Jordan Oliver
* Second Gear Crew vs. Alex Colon, G-Raver & Akira
*BREAKING*
Hardcore Legend MICK FOLEY will be in AC to present the GCW World Championship prior to the #MOXvsGAGE Main Event!
Plus:
ZAYNE vs MACK
ATTICUS vs JORDAN
SGC vs DM WARRIORS
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/CTi7FiSuMz
Less than 25 Tix left:https://t.co/S4EpYkdvCM pic.twitter.com/iSyeMKv0C6
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- JBL on Past Bullying Allegations, Says He Never Meant Any ‘Malicious Intent’ Toward Mauro Ranallo
- CM Punk, Nyla Rose and Others React to Arn Anderson’s AEW Dynamite Promo, New Shirt Released For It
- Adam Cole On His Experience Working With Triple H & Shawn Michaels In WWE NXT, Biggest Lesson He Learned From Michaels
- Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Evan Husney on Fulfilling Ambitions of Season 3, No Word Yet on Season 4, This Season’s Most Emotional Story