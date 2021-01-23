Mick Foley Shares Update on COVID-19 Recovery

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley provided a health update on his Twitter account today. As noted, Foley revealed his diagnosis with the virus earlier this month. You can see the video he shared below.

Mick Foley stated that he’s still dealing with having trouble sleeping, fatigue, and an “incredible” loss of strength. Foley noted even when he had some weight gain and skipping DDP Yoga, he was still able to do about 50 pushups, but now he’s down to about 12 and it’s really tough for him. He also shared an interesting story on the Hell in a Cell match he refereed between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman where he counted three when he wasn’t supposed to, blaming Roman Reigns for not getting his shoulder up:

“Now, back when I was a little leaner, like I could reel off 60 [pushups], as I did right before the Roman Reigns/Braun Strowman Hell in a Cell match I referee, the one I ruined by counting to three. But in my defense, Roman did not his shoulder, and I was taught to count like it was a shoot. That’s beside the point. I was getting 60.”

Foley also urged fans to wear their masks, social distance, and to be adamant and look out for each other. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Foley during his recovery.