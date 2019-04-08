Mick Foley, Sheamus, Natalya & More React to Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania 35 Win

– The wrestling world has begun taking to Twitter to react to Becky Lynch’s win in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Mick Foley, Sheamus, Natalya, Zelina Vega, Lana and more posted to Twitter to comment on Lynch’s win, in which she pinned Ronda Rousey to become the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion.

You can see our full report from the show here.

I’m shook already and it’s just the entrances #MainEvent #Wrestlemania35 😭😍💪 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 8, 2019

So proud of our women….. #WrestleMania — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 8, 2019

Congratulations @BeckyLynchWWE .. wow. All 3 of you did an incredible job. Every woman in that locker room delivered tonight. Way to show what the @WWE women’s division is all about.. I’m so proud to be apart of it. Making history. 👏🏽 https://t.co/1rhsFuQwG3 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) April 8, 2019

Congrats @BeckyLynchWWE !!!! You did it ! You proved that underdogs can beat the system & make their dreams a reality. You’re an inspiration & truly are #TheMan #WrestleMania @WWE — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) April 8, 2019