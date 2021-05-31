wrestling / News

Mick Foley, Sheamus & More React to Foley’s Biography Special

May 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Mick Foley - Dominic DeNucci

Mick Foley’s episode of the Biography: WWE Legends aired on Sunday night and Foley, Sheamus and more took to social media to react to it. The special aired on A&E and Foley posted to Twitter to thank director Thomas Odefelt as well as the fans, writing:

“So grateful for the hard work of director Thomas Odefelt and his crew, the kind words of my peers, and all of you for watching!”

You can see posts by Foley, Sheamus, Dana Brooke, Jeff Hardy and more below:

