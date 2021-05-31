Mick Foley, Sheamus & More React to Foley’s Biography Special

Mick Foley’s episode of the Biography: WWE Legends aired on Sunday night and Foley, Sheamus and more took to social media to react to it. The special aired on A&E and Foley posted to Twitter to thank director Thomas Odefelt as well as the fans, writing:

“So grateful for the hard work of director Thomas Odefelt and his crew, the kind words of my peers, and all of you for watching!”

You can see posts by Foley, Sheamus, Dana Brooke, Jeff Hardy and more below:

So grateful for the hard work of director Thomas Odefelt and his crew, the kind words of my peers, and all of you for watching!#WWEonAE — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 31, 2021

Nothing but respect for @RealMickFoley the man who single-handedly put myself and @WWECesaro back on the map. Don’t miss it. https://t.co/zXehtGCtK4 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 31, 2021

Wow this biography on @AETV w/ @RealMickFoley is outta this world! Much respect to him! 💪🏼👏🏻Appreciation tweet 💪🏼👏🏻 #WWEonAE #wwe — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 31, 2021

Man,I’m crazy excited about tonight’s episode of @Biography featuring Mick Foley on @AETV at 8/7c #WWEonAE — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) May 30, 2021