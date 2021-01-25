wrestling / News

Mick Foley Shows Off New Look In Twitter Video

January 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mick Foley WWE Raw

In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley showed off a new haircut while playing up a recent State Farm commercial. In it, NFL player Patrick Mahomes gets a haircut. The ad ends saying that those who get the same haircut will get a special assurance rate.

After his son tells him his hair looks stupid, Mick replies that now he gets the “Patrick Price from State Farm”, before being informed that everyone gets the same great rate.

