wrestling / News
Mick Foley Shows Off New Look In Twitter Video
January 25, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley showed off a new haircut while playing up a recent State Farm commercial. In it, NFL player Patrick Mahomes gets a haircut. The ad ends saying that those who get the same haircut will get a special assurance rate.
After his son tells him his hair looks stupid, Mick replies that now he gets the “Patrick Price from State Farm”, before being informed that everyone gets the same great rate.
Finding out there is
NO PATRICK PRICE at @StateFarm
DARN YOU MAHOMES!@PatrickMahomes @Chiefs @NFL @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/9Ttq0esfJg
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 24, 2021
