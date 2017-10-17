Mick Foley Announces Book Signing Tour Dates for Saint Mick

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s new memoir, Saint Mick, is set to release today. Foley has also announced the details of his book signing tour for the release, which you can check ut below.

October 17

Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ

October 18

Barnes & Noble – Tribeca, NYC

October 19

Book Revue – Huntington, NY

October 22

RJ Julia – Madison, CT

November 6

Joseph-Beth – Crestview Hills, KY

November 7

Santa Claus Museum – Santa Claus, IN

November 8

Books-A-Million – Kokomo, IN

November 9

Barnes & Noble – Huntington Beach, CA

November 12

Book Soup – Los Angeles, CA

November 16

Moravian Bookshop – Bethlehem, PA

November 18

National Christmas Center

– Paradise, PA