Mick Foley Announces Book Signing Tour Dates for Saint Mick
October 17, 2017 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s new memoir, Saint Mick, is set to release today. Foley has also announced the details of his book signing tour for the release, which you can check ut below.
October 17
Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ
October 18
Barnes & Noble – Tribeca, NYC
October 19
Book Revue – Huntington, NY
October 22
RJ Julia – Madison, CT
November 6
Joseph-Beth – Crestview Hills, KY
November 7
Santa Claus Museum – Santa Claus, IN
November 8
Books-A-Million – Kokomo, IN
November 9
Barnes & Noble – Huntington Beach, CA
November 12
Book Soup – Los Angeles, CA
November 16
Moravian Bookshop – Bethlehem, PA
November 18
National Christmas Center
– Paradise, PA