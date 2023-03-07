wrestling / News

Mick Foley Submits His Resume to Join The Judgment Day

March 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley 20 Years in Hell, Tag Me In United Image Credit: WWE

Mick Foley would like to join The Judgment Day, and has submitted a video resume touting how he could be of a benefit to them. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a video to YouTube in which he detailed his qualifications for joining the group, as you can see below.

The video is described as follows:

“If you will give me just one minute of your time, I will give you the finest video résumé you have ever seen… and one that could change the landscape of professional wrestling…forever!”

