Mick Foley Submits His Resume to Join The Judgment Day
March 6, 2023
Mick Foley would like to join The Judgment Day, and has submitted a video resume touting how he could be of a benefit to them. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a video to YouTube in which he detailed his qualifications for joining the group, as you can see below.
The video is described as follows:
“If you will give me just one minute of your time, I will give you the finest video résumé you have ever seen… and one that could change the landscape of professional wrestling…forever!”