wrestling / News

Mick Foley Suffers Concussion In Car Wreck

April 1, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Mick Foley WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley Shared some scary news on Tuesday when he announced he was involved in a car wreck.

He wrote the following on Facebook:

“TOUGH DAY FOR MICK! I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident. I’m in the hospital now, and I’m sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion.”

We wish him a speedy recovery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mick Foley, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading