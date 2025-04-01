wrestling / News
Mick Foley Suffers Concussion In Car Wreck
April 1, 2025 | Posted by
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley Shared some scary news on Tuesday when he announced he was involved in a car wreck.
He wrote the following on Facebook:
“TOUGH DAY FOR MICK! I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident. I’m in the hospital now, and I’m sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion.”
We wish him a speedy recovery.
