– On the latest edition of Foley Is Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed Jade Cargill signing with WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mick Foley on Jade Cargill: “Oh man, you talk about the ‘it factor.’ She just really jumps off the page. Giving her the day to do media is the way you break a star. It just remains to be seen whether they you know want to introduce her with a bang. Wow, that was really impressive. It really was, to see the rollout. If WWE can’t make her a major star, then they are failing in the worst way possible. So I think they will, and I think she will rise to the occasion. She’s somebody whose upside is almost immeasurable. She’s just going to continue to be better, but she’s got that look, and not just the look, but the presence as well. I see big things for her in WWE.”

On how WWE should use Cargill when she debuts: “I am all in favor of making the big splash right away. I understand the value of NXT, but I think when you have somebody like that you want to make that big splash right away, like they did with AJ Styles, like they did with Cody, and that would be a perfect way to do it.”