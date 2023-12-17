wrestling / News

Mick Foley Makes Surprise Appearance at ICW No Holds Barred, Attacks Another Wrestler

December 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mick Foley Image Credit: WWE

Mick Foley made a surprise appearance at tonight’s ICW No Holds Barred event, attacking another wrestler on the show. Foley, dressed as Santa, gave John Wayne Murdoch a double-arm DDT and then hit him with a barbed wire back. This let Tara Zep get the win in their match.

