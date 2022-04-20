Mick Foley Talks About Dealing With DDP’s Nudity While On The Road

In an interview with Dr. Beau Hightower (via Wrestling Inc), Mick Foley spoke about life on the road during his days as a wrestler, usually rooming with DDP, who enjoyed being naked. Here are highlights:

On traveling with DDP: “One of those came from his life on the road, when he used to share rooms with DDP and Steve Austin during his time in WCW. This led to him and Austin having to prank Dallas in order to teach him a lesson about always being naked. DDP was the first man to bring thumbtacks into professional wrestling. He didn’t wrestle in them, he thumbtacked the blinds to the wall of our $30 motel rooms. He didn’t like the faintest peep of light coming in, and also preferred to be naked in the room. We sat him down, Steve asked me if I would address the subject because I had the seniority as far as experience. So I said, ‘both Steve and I would feel more comfortable if you wore clothes in the room.’ I’ll never forget his response as long as I live, he just said, ‘but bro, they get in the way.’

“He couldn’t be bothered with those cumbersome shorts, or t-shirts, or whatever. It reminded me, and I say it during my shows, I suddenly had this great deal of empathy for how Travis, the older brother in the Disney beloved classic Old Yeller film. When he realized you got to take that dog out behind the barn and do what I have to do. So that’s what we did, and Steve and I dumped like four or five dozen cookies in Dallas’ bed. Waited for him to come back, completely naked, in total darkness. It took him about 15 seconds to realize he was sharing his bed that night. Let’s just say it was a crumby result, but it was a classic. It ended up with him bringing the cookies over to me, he’s jumping up and down on me. He’s grinding them into me going, ‘how do you like it?’ He’s dropping F-bombs, and I thought that’s a rhetorical question, but he actually gave me a chance to answer. I said, ‘you know Dallas, it’s not so much the cookies I mind, as it is your naked ass rubbing all over me.’ He just got up, and he was a defeated man.”

On DDP’s start in wrestling: “DDP was pretty new on the road because he had been a manager, and he had been behind the scenes as a producer. Dusty Rhodes always liked him and trusted him. So, he put him in a position there, but he took to it. People thought that aged 38 or so when he broke in that it was too old. But he did it, and had a Hall Of Fame career.”