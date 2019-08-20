Mick Foley Discusses Tapping Into Mankind for His Live Tour, Plans for Starrcast III

– WrestlingInc.com and Nick Hausman recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley after a live show for his 20 Years of Hell – An Evening With Mick Foley tour. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Mick Foley on tapping into his Mankind character for one of his shows in Canada: “I started [channeling my past ‘Mankind’ character] when I had a tough crowd. The tour we did all across Canada went really well; the one exception was a show in Timmins [Ontario, Canada] that was very under-attended, and I need something to jolt me into the moment. And when I do that voice [of Mankind] and I get into that character, I can look out at the crowd and I can read their faces, and their faces are – and I’ll verify it later – they can’t believe I’m bringing my A-game for the small crowd.”

Foley on a live show he did with Kane: “I had a show done in conjunction with a comic convention where Kane and I had only been booked the day before. So there’s no one that knows that we’re at the convention, let alone that we’re doing a show. So Mayor Jacobs [Kane] agreed to be my special guest for the Q&A. And he was like, ‘How many people you think are gonna be there?’ I was like, ‘Glenn, there might be 500, there might be 10. We’re going to try to give them the best show we could.’ We open up the door – a lot closer to 10 than there was 500.”

Mick Foley on his upcoming show on Starrcast 3: “Starting with the show I do at Starrcast 3, I believe Bill wanted me – he asked me about a favorite opponent and then I said Terry Funk, and then he was like, ‘Okay, give me a promo against Terry Funk!’ And I said, ‘Bill, I can’t do it anymore. I can’t switch in and out of characters like I used to with the exception of the ‘Mankind’ thing.’ But I am going to, in the vain of fantasy football and fantasy wrestling, I’m going to do a fantasy promo. I’m going to think of fantasy promos to go with what would I say against current wrestlers of today. What kind of promo would I go with? And that’s not just something I won’t just pull out. Maybe when I get into the groove, I’ll be able to just pull it out of my hat.”