– On the latest edition of Foley Is Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about the late Hall of Famer Terry Funk and their history together. Foley also recalled how Funk put him over in their King of the Death Match bout in IWA at Kawasaki Stadium in Japan on August 20, 1995. The match helped cement Foley’s legacy in Japan and also helped him later earn a contract in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mick Foley on his IWA King of the Death match bout with Terry Funk in 1995: “We didn’t talk about the match at all. That’s why if you watch the match … at one point I think it was the most widely-watched bootleg — or just the most widely-watched match on VHS — of all time. It’s probably still up there. It made quite an impact.”

Foley on what Funk told him before the match: “When Terry and I were getting ready, he just came into my dressing room, looked at me, and goes, ‘You know I wouldn’t do this for many people?’ And he wasn’t talking about putting people over, in general, but what he was about to do for me in Japan. [It] was something he was giving out … he was making me over there.”

On how that match really cemented his status: “Terry giving me that [match] really made me. I believe that, to this day, there are plenty of people in Japan, who refer to me as the King of the Death Match.”

Foley and Funk would later reunite as a tag team in WWE. They teamed together against the New Age Outlaws at WrestleMania 14, winning the WWE Tag Team Titles after beating the NAO in a Dumpster Match.