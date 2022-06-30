Mick Foley On Teaming Up With The Rock To Face Evolution At WrestleMania XX, Why He Was Disappointed In Himself

On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed teaming up with The Rock to face Evolution at WrestleMania XX, why he was disappointed in himself heading into the match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Mick Foley on teaming up with The Rock to face Evolution at WrestleMania XX: “I would go on record as saying that no matter what the main event was declared, and admitting that there were a couple of incredible matches that our match did not approach in terms of being memorable, I thought Rock and I teaming up against Evolution was as important as anything else on that card – to the point where if you go back and watch the Raw where Shawn Michaels is in the ring, they’re actually chanting my name the week before Rock returns. When Rock returned in the venue outside of Atlanta and he came to the rescue, it was like, the table has been set. This is a big-time thing.”

On why he was disappointed in himself heading into the match: “I was just so scared, and I just wanted it to be over. It wasn’t that classic Foley presentation and getting up for it and peaking. If I could’ve had my wish and it be over without me participating at all – if I could just blink my eyes and it be over and say we did it. I didn’t have my mojo, which is odd because in building that storyline, I did have the mojo. I was overwhelmed by the enormity of the moment. Again, it was Rock, it was Ric [Flair]. Randy [Orton] was young, Dave [Batista] was new to the business and WWE but he had a few years on Randy. I just felt overwhelmed like I didn’t belong there. I don’t want to overstate how disappointed I was in myself, but I was very disappointed.”

